Holidaymakers and festivalgoers were left stranded after hotel was condemned and immediately shut down in Blackpool.

Hotel Blackpool located in the town centre on Albert Road is believed to have recently reopened after a refurbishment.

But following a spot check by fire safety officers from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service - holidaymakers and festivalgoers, who had checked in to the hotel were kicked out onto the streets, as the hotel was immediately closed.

Many of the guests are understood to have been in the resort for the annual Rebellion Festival at the Winter Gardens.

One festivalgoer said on social media: "I got back to the hotel tonight only to be told, the fire marshals have closed the place down, and we have to leave by 11am tomorrow."

A spokeswoman from LFRS said they are working closely with the ‘responsible persons to ensure the safety of the building before it trades as a hotel again’.

Ian White, from Stay Blackpool the board of hoteliers in the resort said: "For longer than I can remember, StayBlackpool has campaigned for a "License to Trade" similar to the license for taxis and private hire vehicles, checking things to ensure they are safe and fit for purpose.

“Blackpool Council's "Blackpool Approved" scheme is a cost-effective, non-intrusive inspection scheme that ensures the accommodation property is legally compliant with a quick visual inspection. Only by having such a scheme as a minimum standard can Blackpool resolve the perception held by some quarters that Blackpool has grotty and unsafe accommodation."

A spokeswoman from LFRS said: “Following breaches of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 identified at a hotel in Blackpool, the premise has been prohibited which means the guests had to leave.

“We are working closely with the responsible persons to ensure the safety of the building before it trades as a hotel again.”

Blackpool Council said they were not involved in any investigation at the premises.

Hotel blackpool was approached for comment but had not responded before The Gazette published.