Hoax call leads Blackpool's sea rescue teams on wasted search under North Pier

Coastguard and RNLI crews were called to reports of a person clinging onto the pier legs in the freezing water at around 7.10pm.

Both Fleetwood and Lytham Coastguard rushed to the scene and two rescue officers in dry suits made their way under the pier legs to investigate.

With the tide incoming, RNLI Blackpool also launched one of its D-class lifeboat to search the end of the pier, but the team did not find anyone in need of their help.

Following discussions with the MRC (Maritime Rescue Centre) at Holyhead in Wales, it was decided the report was a hoax call and both Coastguard teams and Lifeboat crews were stood down.

It was the second hoax call the Coastguard had received over the weekend.

It followed another busy weekend for Fylde Coast rescue teams, with one casualty rescued from the water at North Pier in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 4).

At 1.10am, RNLI Blackpool were mobilised after it was reported that a person had been injured jumping from North Pier into the sea.

A D-class lifeboat was launched and crews found the person in the water and helped them to safety.

Fortunately, it was established that the person had not jumped from the pier but had been swimming and was suffering the effects of cold.

The person was lifted into the lifeboat and taken ashore were they were treated by ambulance crews.

