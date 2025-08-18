HM Coastguard teams across the Fylde coast dealt with 12 incidents in less than 48 hours during a busy weekend of callouts in Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between Saturday, August 16 and the early hours of Monday, August 18, crews from Fleetwood were joined by colleagues from Lytham, Knott End, Blackpool RNLI, Blackpool Beach Patrol, North West Ambulance Service, North West Air Ambulance and Blackpool Police.

The first call on Saturday came at 3.34pm when concerns were raised for an object in the water near North Pier. It was later found to be an abandoned coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HM Coastguard teams across the Fylde coast dealt with 12 incidents in less than 48 hours during a busy weekend | HM Coastguard Fleetwood

At 6.38pm, multiple 999 calls were made about people in difficulty at Blackpool Central Pier. Two people were rescued by a friend and declined treatment at the scene.

Later that evening, at 8.53pm, the team split to attend two incidents in Fleetwood.

At Rossall Point, reports of a poorly equipped boat last seen near King Scar prompted a search, though no vessel was found.

At the same time, Knott End Coastguard located a fisherman on the Wyre in fading light using their amphibious Argo vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, the pace of incidents increased, with six hours of overlapping rescues stretching resources across Fleetwood and Blackpool.

At 3.57pm, concerns were raised about large numbers of people on the banks at Fleetwood on a flooding tide. Fortunately, they were bathers enjoying the shallow water.

Soon after, a broken down jetski with two people on board was reported off Gynn Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool RNLI launched and towed the craft to Squires Gate, where it was met by Coastguard vehicles.

Two adults got into difficulty in the sea after falling from an inflatable | HM Coastguard Fleetwood

As that incident ended, another emergency came in at St Annes Pier where a person was in difficulty in the sea.

A paddleboarder helped until Blackpool RNLI brought the casualty ashore.

Coastguard crews and paramedics from the North West Air Ambulance provided treatment before the person was stretchered to a waiting ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly afterwards, a three-year-old child was reported missing near South Pier.

A major search was launched across the foreshore and seafront before the child was found safe and well, checked over, and reunited with parents.

During the search, several other children who had become separated from their families were also found and returned safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “We've heard of criticism of the parents for losing the child.

“However, Blackpool was particularly busy, and the sea had pushed the crowds into a dense pack.

“We struggled to find each other at times, and we were in distinctive blue coveralls and helmets.”

Crews from Fleetwood were joined by colleagues from Lytham, Knott End, Blackpool RNLI, Blackpool Beach Patrol, North West Ambulance Service, North West Air Ambulance and Blackpool Police | HM Coastguard Fleetwood

As the child search concluded, the team assisted a person who had fallen down stairs in a Blackpool hotel, providing first aid until an ambulance arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, a serious incident unfolded nearby when two adults got into difficulty in the sea after falling from an inflatable.

Blackpool Beach Patrol lifeguards swam out to rescue them, with one lifeguard needing treatment for water ingestion.

Both casualties were stabilised on the beach before being stretchered to ambulances and taken to hospital.

The weekend ended with another call at 2.15am on Monday, when Coastguard crews responded to reports of an injured person on North Shore beach.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood described the operations as “multi-agency working at its finest.”