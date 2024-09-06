HM Coastguard Fleetwood put on their hero outifts once more when they were called out to help distressed kayakers.

On Tuesday evening the team were called out to reports of an inflatable kayak with occupants possibly in difficulty near Shard Bridge.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood put on their hero outifts once more when they were called out to help distressed kayakers. | HM Coastguard Fleetwood

They attended and assisted alongside RNLI Fleetwood and MRCC Holyhead the kayak ashore alongside RNLI Fleetwood and MRCC Holyhead and offered safety advice.

A spokesperson for the HM Coastguard Fleetwood issued some safety advice and guidelines for those wishing to go out on the water.

They said: “Please remember when taking out a kayak, paddle board or similar craft to check the tide times and wind conditions.

“Please always wear appropriate clothing and a suitable life jacket/personal floatation device.

“Carry a phone in a waterproof case so you can call for help and give location if needed.”