HM Coastguard Fleetwood called out to rescue people in distress on kayak near Shard Bridge
On Tuesday evening the team were called out to reports of an inflatable kayak with occupants possibly in difficulty near Shard Bridge.
They attended and assisted alongside RNLI Fleetwood and MRCC Holyhead the kayak ashore alongside RNLI Fleetwood and MRCC Holyhead and offered safety advice.
A spokesperson for the HM Coastguard Fleetwood issued some safety advice and guidelines for those wishing to go out on the water.
They said: “Please remember when taking out a kayak, paddle board or similar craft to check the tide times and wind conditions.
“Please always wear appropriate clothing and a suitable life jacket/personal floatation device.
“Carry a phone in a waterproof case so you can call for help and give location if needed.”
