A person was pulled to safety from the sea in Blackpool thanks to emergency crews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI and the coastguard were called to out to reports of a person in the water near to Central Pier on Sunday evening.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood attended reports of a person in trouble in the sea | nw

A spokesman from HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “The team was called out to a person in the water. We attended with our colleagues from HMCG Lytham and RNLI Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lifeboat successfully recovered the person and handed them into the care of the waiting ambulance and our teams available as safety cover.

“Coastal Emergency? Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard!”