I grew up with this Blackpool pub - now it’s boarded up

One of Blackpool’s oldest and most characterful pubs has closed its doors, and its future remains uncertain.

The Ramsden Arms on Talbot Road, a long-standing favourite among real ale drinkers and lovers of traditional pub charm, now stands boarded up just as major redevelopment begins across the road.

The pub’s closure has come as a disappointment to many locals who considered the Ramsden one of the last remaining venues in the town centre with genuine heritage.

In contrast to the increasingly common, slick and uniform interiors of franchise-run establishments, the Ramsden offered something more authentic, a proper pint in a place with history etched into its walls.

A resident said: “I had some good memories from that pub in the 80s.

“All the biker's used to go in there, then on to the King's Arms - which has also gone.”

While no official statement has been made regarding the future of the site, speculation is already growing and there is an active proposal to strike off the business.

A new Ministry of Defence office block, currently under construction directly opposite is expected to bring over 1,000 staff into the area once complete.

Some residents now wonder whether the Ramsden Arms will be lost permanently, possibly making way for another car park to support the influx of office workers.

Another resident said: “I noticed one of our oldest pubs, the Ramsden Arms on Talbot Road has closed down.

“This is really sad news as this was one of few pubs in town that still had a bit of character.”

The changing landscape around Talbot Road is part of Blackpool’s wider regeneration efforts, aimed at boosting the town’s economy and attracting more professional workers.

These developments also risk erasing parts of Blackpool’s culture, especially long-standing venues like the Ramsden - which have served the community for generations.

For now, the boarded-up windows and silence inside the once-bustling pub serve as a reminder of the modern times.

Whether the Ramsden Arms will be revived or replaced entirely remains to be seen, but its closure marks the end of an era for many.

As Blackpool moves forward, locals will be watching closely to see whether the new future includes space for its past.

We attempted to contact the owner/manager of the Ramsden Arms for comment, but we didn’t receive a response.