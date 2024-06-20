Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of road closures have been announced as work on the A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool project continues.

Between Monday, June 24 and Sunday, July 7 there will be six road closures and diversions for drivers on the Fylde Coast to look out for.

The details from Highways England said work is subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

The closures are as follows:

Skippool junction - Monday 24 June – Sunday 7 July: In certain areas, lane closures will be required while we carry out testing on street lighting at Skippool junction. This work will be carried out during the day between 9am and 3pm.

Skippool Bridge junction - Monday 24 June –Sunday 7 July: In certain areas, lane closures will be required while we carry out testing on street lighting at Skippool Bridge junction. This work will be carried out during the day between 9am and 3pm.

Mains Lane/Old Mains Lane - Monday 24 June – Sunday 7 July: Improvements to Shard junction will continue with two-way temporary traffic lights on Mains Lane and Shard Road. We will be carrying out road surfacing at Shard junction on 27 and 28 June. This work will take place overnight with two-way traffic lights to manage traffic.

The Lodge Lane diversion is part of a a series of road closures as work on A585 Windy Harbour to Skippool project continues | Highways England

Lodge Lane -Monday 24 June – Sunday 7 July: Lodge Lane will be closed in both directions – Monday 24 to Friday 28 June, 8.30pm to 5.30am. The closures will be in place for the safety of road users and our workforce, enabling us to put additional street lighting on Lodge Lane for visibility and safety, and to complete surfacing work. The diversion will be clearly sign posted.

Windy Harbour to Poulton junction will be closed for westbound traffic overnight on Tuesday 2 July, 11pm to 5am. This work is to finish resurfacing on the bypass, part of routine quality control common to all road projects. The diversion will be clearly sign posted. | Highways England

Garstang Road East/Poulton junction - Monday 24 June – Sunday 7 July: Windy Harbour to Poulton junction will be closed for westbound traffic overnight on Tuesday 2 July, 11pm to 5am. This work is to finish resurfacing on the bypass, part of routine quality control common to all road projects. The diversion will be clearly sign posted. In certain areas, lane closures will be required while we carry out lighting tests on the bypass. This work will be carried out during the day between 9am and 3pm.