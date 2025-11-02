The North West’s power network operator has issued a safety message ahead of Bonfire Night, urging people to stay well clear of power lines and substations during celebrations.

SP Electricity North West is advising those attending or organising bonfire events over the next week to take precautions and plan carefully to avoid accidents. Safety experts from the company are encouraging people to “Look Out! Look Up!” and to carry out a daylight recce when preparing display sites.

The operator warns that heat and smoke from bonfires can damage overhead lines, while fireworks should be set off well away from electrical equipment. A further warning has been issued against using sky lanterns, which can become entangled in overhead lines and potentially cause fires.

Paul Killilea, SP Electricity North West’s asset director, said: “We want people to be a bright spark and ensure they plan properly and take note of surroundings. It doesn’t take long to scope out an area, and it’s important to do this in daylight where all our assets are more visible.

“Electricity from powerful overhead lines can be highly dangerous so it's vital a bonfire is in the right place and not too close.”

To help ensure a safe evening, SP Electricity North West has shared five top tips to being a bright SPARK:

S – Stay clear and ensure bonfires are not lit under or close to any overhead power lines or electricity substations. Smoke and heat can damage assets, cause power cuts and surges.

P – Plan any bonfire celebrations in advance and ensure a daylight recce takes place so organisers are aware of their surroundings.

A – Always check the wind direction. If it’s a windy night leave extra distance between any bonfire and electrical assets so flames cannot be blown and come into contact.

R – Review your location and set up. Could those fireworks land in a nearby electrical substation? Can you move them further away?

K – Keep looking out and looking up, and stay safe!

“Bonfire night is an evening where families come together and have a great time,” added Killilea. “By following a few simple steps, people can ensure they have an enjoyable time in a safe environment.”

Anyone who comes into contact with a power line or has any concerns is advised to call SP Electricity North West on 105.