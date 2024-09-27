Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of the popular Lancashire festival Highest Point have announced they will not be returning next year.

The popular event at Williamson Park in Lancaster attracts tens of thousands of people from across Lancashire in May ever year with big names performing including Busted, Sam Ryder, Cat Burns, Gok Wan, Tom Odell.

Highest Point music festival in Lancaster. | Kelvin-Lister Stuttard.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page a spokesperson said: “We’d like to share some important news: Highest Point will be taking a break in 2025.

“While this may not come as a surprise to some, it’s a decision we’ve come to after an incredible few years of events, navigating various challenges along the way.

“Each year, we’ve worked hard to deliver the best possible experience within our budget. However, with rising costs - including significant fees for artists - it has become increasingly difficult to sustain an event of this scale in Williamson Park.”

“Unfortunately, it’s not feasible to continue losing money year after year without reassessing our approach.”

They added: “Highest Point has always been organised by a dedicated, small team from the local community.

“Unlike some larger music festivals, we do not have the backing of major booking power or receive funding based on self-reported figures.

“Our income relies solely on ticket sales and bar revenues, which, given the current climate, simply isn’t enough to break even.

“This isn’t the end for us; 2025 will just be a pause for the festival, and we look forward to what the future may hold.Until we dance again,.

“Much love,The HP team.”

Busted performing at the Highest Point Festival. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

However in May this year he dismissed fears that next year’s festival would not go ahead.

He said at the time: “The whole team behind the festival is based here in Lancashire so we’re really pleased that we can showcase local talent and support the area.

“We’re already thinking about next year’s festival and we can’t wait to be able to confirm more details soon.”