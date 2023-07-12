Highest paid BBC presenters revealed - full list including Gary Lineker, Huw Edwards and Zoe Ball
Huw Edwards is the big mover in terms of earnings as revealed by BBC's annual report for 2022-2023
The BBC's highest paid stars have been revealed, according to the British broadcaster's financial records for 2023.
Match of the Day presenters once again dominate the billing with Gary Lineker being the top earner for the sixth year in a row.
It comes just months after the former Tottenham and Barcelona footballer's BBC future was up in the air following a controversial tweet which saw him compare the government's asylum policy to Nazi Germany.
Salaries published do not include all the presenters, actors and other workers that work at the corporation. This is because BBC Studios, which acts as the BBC's commercial arm, does not have to reveal its own stars' earnings.
Highest paid BBC presenters in 2022 to 2023
Below is a full list of the BBC's top 10 earning presenters in 2023:
- Gary Lineker - £1,350,000
- Zoe Ball - £980,000
- Alan Shearer - £445,000
- Huw Edwards - £435,000
- Stephen Nolan - £400,000
- Fiona Bruce - £395,000
- Greg James - £395,000
- Ken Bruce - £390,000
- Lauren Laverne - £390,000
- Sophie Raworth - £365,000
- Steve Wright - £360,000
- Amol Rajan - £335,000
- George Alagiah - £335,000
- Naga Munchetty - £335,000
- Mark Chapman - £325,000
- Mishal Husain - £315,000
- Laura Kuenssberg - £305,000
- Scott Mills - £300,000
- Victoria Derbyshire - £295,000
- Nicky Campbell - £295,000