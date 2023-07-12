Sports prenter and former English footballer Gary Lineker remains the BBC's top earner by quite some distance. He took home over £1,350,000 in 2022/23 for hosting the likes of Match Of The Day, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, the World Cup and FA Cup coverage. He earned the same amount in the previous year.

The BBC's highest paid stars have been revealed, according to the British broadcaster's financial records for 2023.

Match of the Day presenters once again dominate the billing with Gary Lineker being the top earner for the sixth year in a row.

It comes just months after the former Tottenham and Barcelona footballer's BBC future was up in the air following a controversial tweet which saw him compare the government's asylum policy to Nazi Germany.

Salaries published do not include all the presenters, actors and other workers that work at the corporation. This is because BBC Studios, which acts as the BBC's commercial arm, does not have to reveal its own stars' earnings.

BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball is also on in the same salary as last year, with her £980,000-£984,999 pay band making her the corporation's highest female star.

Highest paid BBC presenters in 2022 to 2023

Below is a full list of the BBC's top 10 earning presenters in 2023: