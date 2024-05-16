Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doctor admitted all allegations against him

A Blackpool doctor who used derogatory language and did not sure the safety of a suicidal patient has been suspended for 12 months after an investigation into misconduct.

Dr Shehzada Nazir, who qualified from the University of Liverpool in 1995, has worked as a GP, Chief Medical Advisor, Civilian Medical Practitioner to the Military and Prison Medical Officer. At the time of the events in question, Dr Nazir was practising as a Locum GP working for Compass, an enterprise which provides consultations to patients who have been refused treatment by traditional GP services due to behavioural issues.

What were the instances of misconduct?

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) investigated 25 counts of alleged misconduct, all of which Dr Nazir admitted and they were found proved.

The allegations can be summarised as that, on January 31, 2020, Dr Nazir undertook a telephone consultation with Patient A during which he failed to adequately assess them and made inappropriate comments to the patient.

It is also alleged that Dr Nazir failed to provide Patient A with a clear follow up plan or safety netting advice and to take necessary action to ensure his patient’s safety, and the safety of third parties. It was further alleged that following the consultation Dr Nazir failed to make adequate or accurate records including a failure to record that Patient A was having suicidal thoughts.

GP consultation

What does Dr Nazir say?

Representing Dr Nazir, Scott Ivill told the tribunal that Dr Nazir wants to go back to work as a doctor. He submitted that Dr Nazir “has reflected on what occurred, has accepted that he crossed his professional boundaries and ‘lost his filter’.”

In his witness statement, seen by the Gazette, Dr Nazir states: ‘’I fully acknowledge that the way I conducted the consultation with Patient A on 31 January 2020 was not appropriate and I apologise for my actions [which] I have previously described as a “rant” on my part, which was unprofessional and not in the patient’s best interests.”

Mr Ivill reminded the Tribunal that Dr Nazir has admitted to the allegation in it’s entirety, very much regrets the events of January 31, 2020, and has apologised. He also pointed out that the events relate to one patient and a single consultation more than four years ago. Mitigating factors were also discussed, but redacted from public reports.

The decision

The Tribunal concluded that Dr Nazir’s conduct “fundamentally undermined confidence in the profession and fell so far short of the standards of conduct reasonably to be expected of a doctor as to amount to serious misconduct.” In such circumstances the Tribunal was of the view that it was necessary to address the misconduct to ensure public confidence was maintained.