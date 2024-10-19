High-octane outdoor North West waterpark welcomes 30,000 thrill-seekers in 12 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved North West waterpark has celebrated a successful year of welcoming tens of thousands of guests by rolling out a number of new offers for families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as the ultimate destination for outdoor water sports and adrenaline-pumping aqua adventures, Wild Shore Delamere welcomed more than 30,000 guests and thrill-seekers over the past year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kids playing at Wild Shore | Wild Shore

A must-visit attraction for families, adventure seekers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike, the beloved waterpark was also recently joined by Wild Shore Blackpool in Weeton in May 2024, now offering the same adrenaline-packed experiences including everything from the daring heights of the Aqua Chimp ropes course to the sprawling floating playground featuring tire runs, ninja jumps, and slides.

Now offering ‘October Sessions’ - which include 30% off activities starting between 10:00 and 12:00, seven days a week until the 1st of November - Wild Shore not only offers water-based thrills: stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and Ringo rides aside, it also has a host of more tranquil attractions such as open water swimming in nature.

Wild Shore | Wild Shore

“We’re absolutely thrilled to offer this special deal to our visitors,” said James Barbour, Operations Director of Wild Shore. “At Wild Shore, we’re all about creating unforgettable experiences that bring people together, whether they’re seeking high-octane thrills or a peaceful connection with nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The October Sessions are a fantastic way for everyone to make the most of their time on the water and enjoy all that our incredible locations have to offer.”

To take advantage of this limited offer, use the code OCT30 at checkout when booking online. For more information and bookings, visit Wild Shore Delamere or Wild Shore Blackpool