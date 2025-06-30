A Blackpool hotelier says the town’s holiday accommodation sector is in crisis and argues that help is needed because some hotels are having to operate in ‘unloved and unforgiving’ streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian White, of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, says some of the town’s holiday areas have become “shadowlands” blighted by abandoned properties, cannabis farms and anti-social behaviour.

He also alleged that council-run Housing Options, which provides advice and assistance to prevent homelessness and find suitable accommodation, was working with companies which shipped in “high maintenance” people for business purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool hotelier Ian White says some hoteliers are facing serious issues in the resort | Third party

Mr White, addressing Blackpool Council’s Full Council Meeting as a public speaker on Wednesday June 25, called for a more structured response to turn the issues around.

However. the council’s Deputy Leader, Coun Neal Brookes, outlined the major investment in the town that had been made by the council, and he said he did not recognise the description Mr White had given of the resort.

Coun Brookes, standing-in for Leader, Coun Lynn Williams, who was ill, said the hotelier had undermined some of the good points he had made by “granstanding”.

Mr White said in his speech: “Only by acknowledging the town has problems can we look to start the rebuilding processes to take Blackpool forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The emphasis must now be on rebuilding the overnight trade that does far more to support the town’s economy, Blackpool’s Holiday Areas.

Councillor Neal Brookes | National World

“Despite many months of promises to review the holiday accommodation areas, please consider this. Rather than a further fragmented and weakened offering which does little to enhance the visitor experience, support communities or deliver a thriving economy.

Cannabis farms and abandoned properties

“Abandoned properties, cannabis farms and ASBs are far from welcoming experiences and don't encourage holiday makers to want to stay around.

“The need is for a more structured holiday area where “what is allowed is well understood”, and “what is not, is taken to task”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The current lack of clarity and management leaves planning appeals allowed, out of town agencies to fill the town’s properties with their high maintenance individuals, companies working with Housing Options allegedly shipping in more individuals to support the longevity of their business model, ASBs and County Lines and other activities having the freedom to prosper.

Police found a cannabis farm in this empty South Shore hotel in November 2024 | National World

“Though it is fully appreciated the town needs the branded hotels to support the ambition of more and larger conference trade, how are the business visitors going to feel if a wrong turn takes them into the shadow lands of Blackpool’s unloved and unforgiving streets?

“The traditional holiday accommodation sector is in crisis. Lets hope the time to act has not passed.”

Coun Brookes said: “I want to thank you for endorsing the strategy that I and fellow Executive members and councillors are delivering in Blackpool and have delivered for the last 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just over the last 12 months we’ve secured over £90 million of Homes England investment to deliver real and lasting and transformative change in one of the most challenged of inner areas. An area that sits cheek by jowl with some of our most iconic leisure assets

“We transformed the area that greets visitors when they step off the train and delivered growth year in year around footfall and spending, by bringing to fruition the DWP building that’s home to 3,000 civil servants

Massive investment

“That’s led to further investment, this time from the MoD, who are developing the site to the east of the business district to develop a central office location for their staff.

“Phase 2 of the Multiversity is about to commence.

Multi-million pound civil service hub in Blackpool | National World

“We’ve taken steps these last few months to secure a positive future for the Tower, and associated properties that were part of the Merlin Portfolio, and I’m incredibly happy it will be managed locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The delivery of the conference centre, the transformation of St John’s Square, securing the future of the town centre, state of the art cinema, removing unsightly structures like the courts, protecting and developing heritage and keeping people visiting our vibrant town for all the right reasons, this is our strategy to deliver a strong offer to improve the visitor experience -and its working.

“It’s simply untrue to say Housing Options work with companies to support nefarious business models by shipping in high maintenance individuals. You know it.

“We have statutory duties to support our residents, legal obligations and we meet them. Making unfounded statements, with the weak qualification of ‘allgedly’, does nothing to strengthen the validity of your case . It’s just grandstanding and undermines the good and valid points you have made.

“I’m afraid I have a different view of Blackpool’s community. Not a shadowland of unloved and unforgiving streets, I see a community of strengths, a sense of belonging and pride and a desire to build on those assets to address long stand challenges that impact on our community and businesses .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he hoped Mr White would join in the forthcoming consultation exercise about the holiday accommodation areas.

However, later Mr White said he felt that the points he had raised had not been addressed.