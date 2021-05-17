Heysham gas explosion: Investigation ongoing as parents pay tribute to son, 2, killed in blast

Emergency services were called to the scene in Mallowdale Avenue at around 2.40am, where three homes had been destroyed in the blast.

Tragically, George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died in the explosion.

His parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, who were also injured, but not seriously, have paid tribute to their "beautiful little angel".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham. Pic: Lancashire Police

They said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

"He was so precious to us. We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened. Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today."

Two other people remain in hospital with injuries described as critical.

A police spokesman said: "The emergency services, local authority and partners remain at the site and a safety cordon remains in place.

Police were called to the scene of the blast on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham at around 2.40am on Sunday (May 16)

"A number of residents have been evacuated and are being looked after by the local authority.

"Gas service engineers are working to make the area safe.

"People are being asked to avoid the area while we deal with this ongoing incident."

A number of residents have been evacuated and are being looked after by the local authority whilst an investigation into the blast takes place.