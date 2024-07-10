Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new family friendly festival featuring Hey Duggee, Mr Bloom and Glastonbury’s Massaoke is set to entertain in Poulton.

Wanderland is a festival for the whole family, featuring live music and three individual fun entertainment zones.

Performances will include Mr Bloom, Cbeebies favourite gardener and a karaoke party from Massaoke who has previously performed at Glastonbury. Visitors can also enjoy the 10th birthday of Hey Duggee, the kids can dance along all day to their favourite songs from the TV series all day.

There will also be two more zones bursting with fun, with activities such as rides, selfie stations and stations where you can make your very own bird box or bug hotel to take home.

There will also be bouncy castle inflatables and a place to show off your skills in the Fleetwood Town FC’s penalty shootout. As well as free face painting.

Explore the festival site and meet mermaids and enjoy a creepy crawlies roadshow or you can do something a little bit less scary and learn to juggle or spin plates in the circus workshop.

Jane Crawshaw, Sarah Palmer, Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Clarke Joseph-Edwards, Vinnie Monachello and Benedict Hastings in Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show. Photo: James Watkins.

There’s even something for the parents as adults will be able to enjoy food and drinks at the bar.

The festival will be held on July 27 at Cottom Hall Playing Fields in Poulton.

Marianne Hesketh, corporate director of communications at Wyre Council, said: “We are thrilled to be able to host such a spectacular family festival event this summer, with fun for kids of all ages! With interactive games, sports challenges and dance workshops, craft activities and more, along with a main stage and some terrific headline acts, Wanderland is not to be missed this year.”

How much does it cost?

The tickets are £10 and cover all the activities and under 2s go free. The ticket price covers activities but not food and drink. To book tickets visit the Wanderland website here.

Where can I park?

The car parks at Wyre Council Civic Centre and Blackpool Sixth Form college will be open on the day and available for visitors to use. These car parks are 20 minutes walk from the event site. The parking at the event site is limited and reserved for accessibility needs only.

Accessibility?