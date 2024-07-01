Heroic Lytham family help save woman's life after she stabbed herself with scissors
Wilf Voss, his wife Jane and their 18-year-old son were getting ready for bed when they heard a loud crashing noise outside their window at All Saints Road last Thursday morning.
Wilf then went outside to check what the commotion was and found a distressed woman, and a man running away.
He said: “I heard a loud crashing noise at the window and went out to investigate.
“There was a young lady who was slightly inebriated. She told me she had been out with her partner and had had a couple of drinks.
“They had gotten into an argument and he became abusive, took her phone and ran away.”
Wilf brought the lady inside and called the police telling them it was urgent, but two hours had passed and still no-one showed up.
He added: “The 999 call I felt was discombobulated. It was a very long call.
“The gent had rushed off but then came back and was lingering outside the house. I got the lady a glass of water, waited an hour and then called the police again.
“I was informed it wasn’t urgent as she was safe with us.”
After another half hour the lady asked to use the bathroom, but when she didn’t return for a while after Wilf felt something was off.
He said: “The lady who told us she was 21 went outside with my wife and said she had done something.
“She had stabbed herself in the side with a pair of scissors.
“She then started having a fit and collapsed.”
Luckily a police officer who was attending to a call out on the next street provided CPR on the woman until the ambulance arrived.
Wilf added: “Her heart stopped and the police officer performed CPR on her. He saved her life.
“I appreciate that police resources are stretched but waiting over two hours for someone to come out and check on this lady isn’t good enough.
“We are all still clearing our heads over what happened and going through all the ‘what if’ scenarios.
“I don’t even know if the lady is okay - I hope she is.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 00:25am on Thursday 27th June we were called to a report of a concern for welfare at an address on All Saints Road, Lytham St Annes.
“Officers attended and provided medical assistance to a woman in her 20s, before North West Ambulance Service transported her to hospital.”
