Bernice Matthews rushed to save a young boy from drowning in the sea at Blackpool. Supplied image | Third party

A heroic youngster swung into action by bravely saving another child from probable drowning in the sea off Blackpool beach.

Bernice Matthews, 12, was visiting the resort on a group trip with Warrington Youth Zone.

Whilst on the beach Bernice, who lives in Longford, near Warrington, noticed a young boy, aged only about four, struggling in the water.

With time being of the essence, the young visitor wasted no time in going to the rescue.

Ashley Finn, Bernice’s aunt, said: “My niece saved the little boy’s life, he must have been seconds away from drowning.

“She didn’t think twice when we spotted him struggling against a strong current, after he was swept under.

“Without a second thought, she ran back into the water as she was closer and pulled him out just before he got swept out too far for us to reach.

“After getting the boy to safety and finding his family more than 100metres away, we alerted nearby Coastguard to get him the medical attention he needed, we were later told a second more and it could have been a different story.”

Bernice was helped by a man on the beach who managed to assist the boy by releasing water he had swallowed.

The boy, who did not speak much English, was taken away in an ambulance and a member of HM Coastguards team told Ashley that he was in a stable condition.

She added: “My niece doesn’t understand why she’s being called a hero - I’m so proud of her!”