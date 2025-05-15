Heritage trams will be returning to Blackpool promenade later this year to coincide with the Lightpool Festival.

Following months of detailed planning heritage trams will be back on track for the Lightpool Festival at October half-term.

Blackpool's heritage trams will be illuminated for this year's Lightpool Festival. | Blackpool Council/Gary Mitchell

Last December, the heritage tram tours were temporarily suspended. Operating the heritage trams alongside the modern fleet had become increasingly challenging, with issues such as depot space, tram movements, general safety and maintenance conflicts making it difficult to continue running the service effectively.

Since then Blackpool Council has been working with Blackpool Transport Services to find a solution that would enable the heritage trams to run out of the Starr Gate depot.

A programme of works has now been agreed which will see the necessary modifications made to enable heritage trams to run from the same depot as the modern fleet.

Blackpool's heritage trams will return in time for October half-term. | Blackpool Council

The works are scheduled to be undertaken in time for the trams to run during the Lightpool Festival at October half-term.

The award-winning festival takes place from October 15 - November 1, and features a mix of light installations, live performance and 3D projection shows, complemented by the Illuminations.

During the festival visitors and residents will be able to book tours on two illuminated trams, the Western Train and the Frigate, as well as the Balloon tram.

Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “I am delighted that we have found a solution that will enable these much-loved trams to be back where they belong on the promenade later this year.

“From the outset we said that this would only be a temporary pause in the service and we would work to ensure they returned at the earliest opportunity.

“Lightpool is a hugely popular festival and the perfect time for visitors and residents to enjoy a tour on an illuminated heritage tram.

“I know many people have been concerned about the future of the trams and I hope this reassures them that their future is safe.”

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport Services, added: “It was a difficult decision to pause our heritage tram tours but a necessary step to take stock of the operational challenges we were facing.

“Since December we have been working hard to find a solution and we always aimed to have the trams running again this year.

“I am confident the plan we agreed is achievable and I look forward to welcoming customers back on-board in October.”

Following the Lightpool Festival, heritage tram tours will continue to run during the Illuminations season.