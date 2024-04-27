The famous World War II fighter plane, which defeated the Luftwaffe in the historic Battle of Britain, will be bringing its signature roar to Lancashire’s skies across the weekend, as three of the original fighters take off from Blackpool Airport.

Offering pleasure flights for the first time in the North West, the planes are taking the skies once more as part of the brand new ‘Spitfire of the North’ pleasure flight experience, which is offering a limited number of 30-, 45-, and 55-minute flights.

Flight instructor and former RAF fighter pilot Ian Cunningham says flights are in high demand with limited availability, but encourages folks on the ground to keep their eyes on the skies this weekend to catch a glimpse of the iconic Spitfire soaring over your hometown.

“I live in St Anne's and often shoot pictures at Blackpool Airport,” said local photographer Stephen Simpson. “Those shots were taken of the visiting Spitfire MK 9T two-seater from Biggin Hill Kent offering flights in the Spitfire.

“The airborne shots where taken from the end of the runway bear Queens way, and the ground shots taken from outside Hangar 3, who are facilitating the aircraft’s visit.”

