Sections of Stanley Park will be closed to the public next week while essential tree maintenance is carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works, running from Monday, September 8 to Friday, September 12, follow routine tree survey inspections which revealed that several trees have reached the end of their Safe Useful Life Expectancy (SULE).

Blackpool Council said the trees will be removed as part of responsible risk management, with the long-term goal of planting new, diverse species to improve the park’s landscape and support environmental targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sections of Stanley Park will be closed to the public next week while essential tree maintenance is carried out | Google

To allow the work to take place safely, a number of restrictions will be in place:

The footpath from the playground up to Cocker Clock will be closed, with diversions signposted.

The Northern 3G pitch will be shut between 7am and 4pm each day, while the Southern 3G pitch remains open.

Part of the playground will be cordoned off.

The spectator viewing area in the arena will be fenced off, although the athletics track will stay operational.

Additional tree works will also be carried out across the wider park, with each site managed safely within its immediate area.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “These works are part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining and improving Blackpool’s green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The removal of selected trees will also create opportunities for the planting of new, diverse species that will enhance the park’s landscape and support the Council’s environmental goals.

“Thank you in advance for your patience whilst we undertake this work.”