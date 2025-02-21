Around a thousand job opportunities will be available as the Winter Gardens hosts a job fair with more than 100 local employers taking part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the unemployment rate in Blackpool currently running at seven per centre, compared to the national rate of 4.4 per cent, it is hoped the event on Thursday (February 27) will help many people find work.

Chris Webb with Employment Minister Alison McGovern | Chris Webb

Businesses taking part include tourism and entertainment leaders such as Pleasure Beach Resort, the Grand Theatre, Choice Hotels, Haven Holidays, Premier Inn and Hampton by Hilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers will be offering informal conversations and interviews with a view to hiring on the day, or calling potential employees back for formal interviews, giving attendees the chance to secure new careers on the spot.

With support from local Job Centres, the event will open with a morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm for those most in need of work in Blackpool, who are currently claiming unemployment benefits.

The Jobs Fair takes place at the conference centre at the Winter Gardens | National World

Up to 3,000 people are expected to attend this session, where they can meet employers from a wide range of sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, retail, tourism, education and more.

From 12.30pm to 4.30pm, the event will be open to the general public, who can sign up in advance via chriswebb.org/jobsfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jobs fair has been organised by Blackpool South MP Chris Webb, who will be joined by Employment Minister Alison McGovern. The pair will also visit The Cliffs Hotel in North Shore, part of Choice Hotels which works closely with job centres and Blackpool and the Fylde College on recruitment.

Mr Webb said: "Low wages and high unemployment have long been a barrier to economic prosperity in Blackpool. Providing access to better-paid jobs is crucial for the future of our community.

"Blackpool Jobs Fair aims to not only provide entry level employment, but to connect local people with high-quality job opportunities that offer competitive wages and long-term career prospects.

"The social value of this event will be huge too. Well-paid, stable employment is directly linked to better mental health, reduced crime rates and improved family stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many local residents, securing a meaningful job could be life-changing – offering financial security, a sense of purpose and the chance to break the cycle of poverty. "

Mr Webb also wants to break the cycle of low wages with the average weekly wage for a full-time employee in the town just £591, compared to £696 in the North West and £728 nationally.

Event details:

Date: Thursday February 27 2025

Time: 9.30am - 12.30pm: for those currently claiming unemployment benefits 12.30pm - 4.30pm: for the general public

Location: Winter Gardens Conference Centre, Blackpool

Sign-up: Employers and the general public can pre-register to attend at chriswebb.org/jobsfair.