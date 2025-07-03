Here's everything you need to know for Blackpool Carnival

Blackpool Carnival returns this Sunday 6 July with a vibrant day of music, dance, culture and family fun on the Promenade.

Get ready for a day of colour, culture and community as Blackpool Carnival returns this Sunday 6 July, bringing fun, music and family-friendly entertainment to the heart of the town.

Now a much-loved annual event Blackpool Carnival is a celebration of the town’s vibrant diversity and creative spirit.

The 2025 edition promises to be bigger and better with a packed programme of performances, parades and activities designed to bring people together from across the Fylde Coast and beyond.

Where and when?

Location: Promenade & Waterloo Headland, Blackpool (in front of Central Pier)

Time: 11am – 6pm

Cost: Free entry - perfect for families!

What’s on?

Main Carnival Parade (from 12pm): A lively, colourful procession featuring dancers, musicians, performers and community groups in dazzling costumes.

Expect samba drums, steel bands, African dancers, Caribbean influences and lots of high-energy fun.

Live Entertainment Stages: Multiple stages throughout the day will showcase music from around the world, including reggae, soul, Afrobeat and pop, plus spoken word and live DJ sets.

Cultural Performances & Workshops: Watch cultural showcases or join in! Enjoy African drumming, Bollywood dance, Caribbean storytelling and more - a great way to get involved and learn something new.

Kids' Zone & Family Fun: From face painting and arts & crafts to inflatable games and circus skills, there's plenty to keep younger visitors entertained.

Food & Drink: A global street food market will be serving up delicious flavours from across the world, from jerk chicken and curries to churros and crepes.

Stalls & Market Area: Browse local makers, crafts and community info stalls offering everything from handmade gifts to charity outreach and cultural displays.

Plan your day

Blackpool Carnival is more than just a fun day out - it’s a celebration of the town’s growing multicultural identity, bringing people together through music, food and shared experience. It’s a grassroots community event, run with passion and pride.

For the latest updates and event info, visit the official website at blackpoolcarnival.co.uk or follow the event on Facebook.