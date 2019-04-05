Here's the list of Blackpool Council candidates standing in the May local elections

The line up of candidates fighting seats in Blackpool has been unveiled ahead of residents going to the polls on May 2 for the local elections.

But one election hopeful who was suspended by his party is no longer in the running.

The battle is on for control of Blackpool town hall

The list of nominations for Norbreck ward, which Tory hopeful Adam Hawkins had been selected to stand in, has seen Anne-Marie Clarke's name put forward instead to contest the seat for the Conservatives.

Mr Hawkins was suspended by the Blackpool North and Cleveleys Conservative Association last month pending an investigation into complaints of online harrassment of Chris Webb, Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Nominations for Norbreck also include former longstanding Conservatives Peter and Maxine Callow who were dropped by the party and are now running based on their past records.

Debbie and Gary Coleman, who left Labour after a row over the dismissal of Ian Coleman from the Mayoralty, are standing as independents in Marton and Brunswick wards.

Simon Blackburn, who led Labour during its administration, is also facing opponents in Brunswick including Blackpool FC fan Andy Higgins.

Mr Higgins, who is a committee member for the Blackpool Supporters Trust, previously stood as a parliamentary candidate in Blackpool South at the 2015 General Election.

Full list of candidates

Labour (Lab), Con (Conservative), Lib Dem (Liberal Democrat), Green (Green Party), Ind (Independent)

Anchorsholme; Jon Bamborough (Lab), Alexander Bettison (Lib Dem), Paul Galley (Con), Kendrick Vilinskis-Fowler (Lab), Tony Williams (Con).

Bispham: Steven Bate (Ind), Don Clapham (Con), Robert Dewick (Lab), Ian Treasure (Lab), Paul Wilshaw (Con).

Bloomfield: Graham Cain (Lab), Jim Hobson (Lab), Roger Jones (Con), Karen Staff (Con).

Brunswick: Maureen Beck (Green), Simon Blackburn (Lab), Shirley Cantrell (Con), Gary Coleman (Ind), Mandy Cunliffe (Con), Andy Higgins (Ind), Portia Owen (Lab).

Claremont: Sue Close (Lib Dem), Lucy Green (Con), Michaela Jackson (Con), Garry Richardson (Green), Ivan Taylor (Lab), Lynn Williams (Lab).

Clifton: Paula Burdess (Lab), Moira Graham (Con), Adrian Hutton (Lab), Robert Ronson (Con).

Greenlands: Christopher Ryan (Lab), Rick Scott (Con), Bernard Wing (Con), Christine Wright (Lab).

Hawes Side: Neal Brookes (Lab), Kim Critchley (Lab), Dean Eden (Green), Glenn Priestley (Con), Lesley Wright (Con).

Highfield: Lily Henderson (Con), Peter Hunter (Lab), Gary Pennington (Con), Nicola Ryan (Lab).

Ingthorpe: Peter Allen-Rogers (Con), Amy Cross (Lab), Mick Curwen (Con), Jo Farrell (Lab).

Layton: Kathryn Benson (Lab), Mark Courtney-Massey (Con), Martin Mitchell (Lab), Thelma Stables (Con), Lee Taylor-Jack (Lib Dem).

Marton: Debbie Coleman (Ind), Judith Costello (Lab), Jim Elmes (Lab), Jack Robinson (Con), Andrew Stansfield (Con).

Norbreck: Maxine Callow (no alignment), Peter Callow (no alignment), Anne-Marie Clarke (Con), Roy Haskett (Con), Simon Jowitt (Lib Dem), James Sorah (Lab), Laura White (Lab).

Park: Gillian Campbell (Lab), Paul Carter (Con), Maria Kirkland (Lab), Antony Manning (Con).

Squires Gate: Christian Cox (Con), Julie Daniels (Green), Sharon Hoyle (Lab), Alistair Humphreys (Lab), Gerard Walsh (Con).

Stanley: Graham Baker (Con), Shaun Brookes (Lab), Bill Greene (Lib Dem), Jason Roberts (Con), Carl Webb (Lab).

Talbot: Alistair Blair (Green), Callum Catterall (Con), Charlie Docherty (Con), Jane Hugo (Lab), Mark Smith (Lab).

Tyldesley: Samantha Bell (Con), David Collett (Lab), Aishley Docherty (Con), Gina Eastwood (Green), Allan Matthews (Lab).

Victoria: Fred Jackson (Lab), Monique Mannion (Con), David Owen (Lab), Sue Ridyard (Con).

Warbreck: Jake Adams (Lab), Kevan Benfold (Lib Dem), Desmond Harvey (Lab), Danny Scott (Con) Michele Scott (Con).

Waterloo: Becky Daniels (Green), David O'Hara (Lab), Heather O'Hara (Lab), Derek Robertson (Con), David Shackleton (Ind), Spencer Shackleton (Ind), Susan Whadcock (Con).