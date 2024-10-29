New powers are to come into force banning the use of tents for sleeping in shop doorways and on the Promenade in Blackpool.

The measures will be included in updated rules agreed by Blackpool Council to control behaviour in the town centre and along the seafront.

The order covers activities on Blackpool Promenade | Local Democracy Reporting Service

A council report says following public consultation, officers "identified the need for an additional prohibition on the use of tents and other forms of camping in empty shop doorways and the Promenade. This proposed restriction received a high level of support from members of the public during the consultation process."

It comes after a full meeting of the council was told swift action had been taken to prevent 'tent cities' forming in Blackpool due to homeless people setting up encampments.

The order will also see pedlars selling wares from trolleys banned from the Promenade between North Pier and Central Pier due to them causing bottlenecks on both sides of the tram track when the seafront is packed with visitors.

But controls over some other activities are to be lifted including the sale of lucky charms and heather, and card tricks,as these are all deemed not to be a problem now.

Putting up tens in doorways is banned | Getty Images

Prohibition on the use of psychoactive substances, such as Spice, will also be removed from the order because there are separate powers in place to deal with such drugs.

The changes are part of proposals by Blackpool Council to extend the Town Centre Public Space Protection Order for a further period of three years until November 2027.

The order is one of a number in the town designed to tackle problems and anti-social behaviour in specific areas, including the beach. Changes have been agreed following consultation with the public.

The powers apply to Blackpool Promenade from Squires Gate Lane in the south, along the shoreline to Red Bank Road in the north and the areas bordered around Blackpool North Train Station (Talbot Square, Springfield Road to Blackpool North Train Station, Buchanan Street, George Street, King Street, Adelaide Street, Albert Road), Dickson Road and Holmfield Road in the west, Albert Road, Cookson Street, Central Drive, Princess Street, Tyldsely Road, Bond Street, Bolton Street, and Clifton Drive.

Banned activity includes -

Consumption of alcohol in a public place (So-called ‘Street Drinking’)

So-called ‘Gag Mag’ sales

The act of begging as a means of appropriating monies, food or other goods

Pedlars using and displaying goods on inappropriate sized trollies

Glass products being taken onto the beach and sea defence wall

Street performers causing nuisance and obstruction

Unauthorised charity collections and/or so called ‘awareness campaigns’

Sale of pyrotechnical articles

Pedlars, mobile food vendors or others trading in crowded locations

The use of tents and unauthorised encampments for overnight stays