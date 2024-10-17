Here at the Holidaytravelshop.com we want to help holidaymakers in Blackpool get away for less
Holidaytravelshop.com on Birley Street will behe thome to two companies, Holiday Travel Shop which has started up this year and Coachbookings.com which has been running since 2008.
The firm has links with a vast majority of the coach operators across Blackpool and offer a wide range of different coach trips to places in the UK and abroad.
Richard Perry is the Director of Holiday Travel Shop, he said: “We have a new shop that is opening in Blackpool town centre.
“We will be selling all your favourite holidays with TUI, Jet 2, Easy Jet. We also have another company called CoachBookings.com and they run all of the coach holidays out of Blackpool and further a field, Europe and Worldwide.
“We also do day excursions out as well.”
Destinations for day trips include Western-super-Mare, Eastborne, Torquay, East Anglia, Thursford and many more. But some the most popular trips the firm offers is to the Christmas Markets in places such as London Birmingham and Manchester. T
Mr Perry said: “Thursford has one of the most popular Christmas shows in the UK.”
The new shop on Birley Street is hoped to be open for the start of November.
Another exciting offering at the shop will be day trips to theatres to see a wide range of different shows in London and other cities. These can be booked either online or in-person at the Holiday Travel Agent.
Mr Perry said: “We will be offering free and discounted travel to holidaymakers to and from the airport to help with the impact of the cost of living as part of the packages.”
For more information about the business visit the shop from November or visit the website here.
