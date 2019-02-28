Attractive gardens

Here are the best heritage garden attractions to visit in Lancashire

These green spaces will give you garden envy.

Take a trip to visit these gardens.

Gresgarth Hall, near Lancaster, includes terraces, a lake, a wild garden, a bluebell wood, the millennium wood, the rhododendron hillside and a serpentine walk.'Open on the second Sunday of the month from February to November.

1. Gresgarth Hall, Caton

Gresgarth Hall, near Lancaster, includes terraces, a lake, a wild garden, a bluebell wood, the millennium wood, the rhododendron hillside and a serpentine walk.'Open on the second Sunday of the month from February to November.
other
Buy a Photo
The award-winning Myerscough Gardens are situated on the west side of Myerscough College campus. They contain 20 themed plant borders in a large lawned area, a pond and bog garden, trees and an ornamental kitchen garden.

2. Myerscough Gardens, Billsborrow

The award-winning Myerscough Gardens are situated on the west side of Myerscough College campus. They contain 20 themed plant borders in a large lawned area, a pond and bog garden, trees and an ornamental kitchen garden.
other
Buy a Photo
Set alongside Stydd Gardens garden centre, in Ribchester, is a scenic landscaped outdoor area for visitors to wander through.'The nostalgic garden is also used as a wedding venue.

3. Stydd Gardens, Ribchester

Set alongside Stydd Gardens garden centre, in Ribchester, is a scenic landscaped outdoor area for visitors to wander through.'The nostalgic garden is also used as a wedding venue.
0
Buy a Photo
Blackpool Model Village and Gardens, in Stanley Park, has village scenes set within two-and-a-half acres of gardens with paved pathways.'Models include a Scottish Castle and a Tudor village.

4. Blackpool Model Village and Gardens

Blackpool Model Village and Gardens, in Stanley Park, has village scenes set within two-and-a-half acres of gardens with paved pathways.'Models include a Scottish Castle and a Tudor village.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2