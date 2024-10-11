Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boss: ‘Why are you late for work?’ Me: ‘Because there were cows on the road’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We tell many tales to cover up a lie in or a coffee run before work, but cows on the road is up there with the best - only this time for Blackpool residents it was true.

Motorists could be forgiven for doing a double take and rubbing their eyes recently when a herd of cows caused traffic chaos on the road opposite Hickory’s Smokehouse in Thorton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moooove! | John Lowrie

Read More Councillor quits Fylde Council and calls colleagues out for being 'irrelevant' and drinking tea

The hilarious incident was captured on video by John Lowrie.

The footage shows over 10 cows marching behind a police car, with one even nearly stopping to take a look inside a motorists vehicle.

We hope they had a nice day out!