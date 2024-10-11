Herd of cows cause traffic pile up on road next to Hickory's Smokehouse and have to be directed by police
We tell many tales to cover up a lie in or a coffee run before work, but cows on the road is up there with the best - only this time for Blackpool residents it was true.
Motorists could be forgiven for doing a double take and rubbing their eyes recently when a herd of cows caused traffic chaos on the road opposite Hickory’s Smokehouse in Thorton.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The hilarious incident was captured on video by John Lowrie.
The footage shows over 10 cows marching behind a police car, with one even nearly stopping to take a look inside a motorists vehicle.
We hope they had a nice day out!
