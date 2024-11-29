Lancastrians are being called on to save one of our most-loved native species - the red squirrel.

The iconic animal - which can be found in only a few places in the UK - including Formby and areas of West Lancashire - faces ongoing threats from habitat loss, competition from the invasive grey squirrel, and squirrel pox – a deadly virus carried by grey squirrels.

To help to tackle these threats, Lancashire Wildlife Trust (LWT) has announced its participation in The Big Give Christmas Challenge, an opportunity to double every donation made during the week-long campaign.

From midday on December 3 to December 10, LWT aims to raise £20,000 online, with all donations matched pound-for-pound by The Reed Foundation, creating a potential total of £40,000. Every penny raised will go directly towards LWT’s red squirrel conservation project, a cornerstone of their ‘most ambitious’ fundraising initiative yet: the ‘Step Up for Wildlife’ appeal.

“This isn’t just about saving red squirrels - it’s about creating a legacy of hope and action for all wildlife,” said Molly Frost, Red Squirrel Conservation Officer. “Red squirrels desperately need our help as the threat of the grey squirrel remains. Without the support of our generous donors, this wonderful creature could be lost from our region forever. Please donate if you can, as we’re really counting on it”.

To learn more about the Big Give Christmas Challenge and to make a donation, visit lancswt.org.uk to be directed to LWT’s Big Give page.