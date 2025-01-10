Help us celebrate 90th birthday of Fleetwood's Marine Hall this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has played host to The Beatles, legandary clown Charlie Cairoli and a host of dances and election counts - and this year Fleetwood’s Marine Hall turns 90.

As part of celebrations to mark the milestone this year, owner Wyre Council is asking people to get in touch and share their most cherished memories of the venue.

Last year the council announced proposals to redevelop the venue to create a more flexible, mixed-use space which will see a restaurant, offices and event spaces alongside the popular Marine Hall theatre.

There was much excitement when the amenity was first opened in 1935 by Lady Stanley, wife of Edward George Villiers Stanley, 17th Earl of Derby, who had opened Blackpool’s Stanley Park in 1926.

Built in the ultra modern Art Deco style that was fashionable at the time, this new venue boasted a magnificent glass dome, a concert hall with the capacity of 1000, extensive sun-colonnades and beautifully manicured gardens.

It was hoped to attract high profile concerts, ballet and music below its ornamental domed ceiling.

Over the years the seafront facility has certainly proved its versatility, playing host to the widest possible range of events.

In Fleetwood, many local folk can say they or their parents and grandparents first met at the numerous dances held at the Marine Hall.

And one memorable night in 1962, it played host to a leather-jacketed band from Liverpool called The Beatles.

John Lennon was no stranger to the town, as he used to stay there with his cousin, Stanley Parkes, when he was a youngster.

Sadly, The Beatles, who were on the cusp of national fame in Britain but had not yet achieved it, reportedly did not go down particularly well at the Marine Hall and some audience members even booed them.

Many punters wanted to hear local bands, including The Trespassers and The Zeros. Within two years, The Beatles were the biggest band in the world.

A string of famous names have performed at the venue, including legendary Tower Circus clown Charlie Cairoli, Fleetwood-born tenor Aflie Boe, punk singer Hazel O’Connor and , on two occasions, Scots band Big Country.

There have been numerous General and local election counts, Christmas markets, a highly respected theatre festival and shows by local dramatic and operatic societies.

Fleetwood Beer Festival has been held there for more than 40 years and there have even been grand, large scale wedding ceremonies there, as well as judging in the annual Fleetwood Carnival.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: “This year Marine Hall, Fleetwood turns 90 and we would love to hear from you.

“We are looking for your earliest memories, fond recollections or heartfelt stories relating to this beautiful iconic Fleetwood venue.

“Perhaps you watched Alfie Boe onstage at Marine Hall at one of his first performances when he was just a lad, met a lifelong friend, shared a first kiss at a dance with your husband or wife and have celebrated many happy years together, or even watched the Beatles perform here.

“You may have even met a lifelong friend or perhaps you just have a funny story to tell us about when you visited or even worked here.

“We’d love to hear from you so please share your experiences with us.”

Anyone with information can share it by emailing [email protected]