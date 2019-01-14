Help to keep the Tiggers bouncing!

Blackpool Tiggers is looking for volunteers to help the charity continue supporting children and young people who have autism.

The group has grown massively since it began in 2004 when there were just eight members. It has since risen to more than 50 and there has been a permanent waiting list since 2014.

The charity provides trampolining, leisure and social activities and needs new volunteers and voluntary Level 2 coaches.

Charity ambassador Donna Hollamby said: “Most of our committee are parents who realised that unless they got stuck in and went beyond the call of duty, there was a real risk of losing Tiggers.

“Although they continue to perform heroics, even helping out as spotters, our future is not set in stone and that is why we need more volunteers as well as coaches.

“We have had some really good teenage spotters, but we have lost a number of them to university or weekend jobs.”

Based in Unit 23 at the Sycamore Trading Estate on Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, the charity also offers a sensory room, playroom, meeting room, quiet room and kitchen – allowing parents some space to share their experiences.

Donna added: “There are 25 people on our waiting list – that’s 25 people we can’t help as we have no space for them.

“We get referrals from CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services), and we are listed in several local service directories and are active in terms of social media – more and more people get to know about us, but then we have the problem of meeting that demand.”

To find out more about volunteering, call (01253) 365734 or e-mail office@blackpooltiggers.co.uk