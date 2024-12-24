Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being urged to recycle as much of their rubbish as possible as the festive period leads to an increase in waste.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wrapping paper, gift bags, drinks bottles and cans are among the extra items people are likely to be throwing out during the holiday season.

Residents in Blackpool are being urged to recycle as much of their Christmas waste as possible

Blackpool Council's waste services company Enveco NW Environmental Services has included tips on its website about how best to dispose of rubbish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: "This Christmas, we encourage all Blackpool residents to contribute to a more sustainable holiday season by recycling as much as possible.

"With the increase in packaging, wrapping paper, and festive waste, now is an ideal time to make a positive impact on our environment. Residents are reminded to recycle paper, cardboard, glass bottles, and cans.

"Please ensure that boxes are flattened, it is important to note that wrapping paper with glitter, foil, or plastic coatings cannot be recycled. We recommend opting for plain paper or reusable gift bags as more eco-friendly alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By taking these simple steps, we can collectively reduce waste and help create a cleaner, greener Blackpool. Let us all play our part in promoting sustainability this Christmas and beyond."

Advice includes -

* Not all Christmas wrapping paper can be recycled but plain, non-laminated paper can be put in the brown sack used for newspapers and cardboard (avoid foil or glittery paper).

* Many people will have had gifts delivered - cardboard boxes can be recycled in the brown sack, but should be flattened and broken down to make space.

* Anyone who has received unwanted gifts which are in a good condition can consider donating them to the Re-use shop at the Bispham tip or to a charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Food waste can be higher during Christmas and New Year celebrations. To avoid this people can avoid over-buying and use their leftovers creatively. But any unavoidable food waste should be disposed of in the grey lidded bin.

The Bispham tip (household waste and recycling centre) on Bristol Avenue will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, while the Rover and Bulky Matters collection service will be closed from Friday December 20 before re-opening on Thursday January 2.