Heavy traffic is building on the M6 and M55 following a crash near Preston.

The collision occurred on the M6 southbound between junctions 31 and 30 on Thursday afternoon.

One lane was closed following the crash, leading to congestion in the area.

Lancashire Police confirmed it was a “damage only” collision.

Delays of 30 minutes were reported on the M6, with traffic also backing up to junction 2 on the M55.

Standstill traffic was also reported on the A6, A5085, A583, A5072 and A59.