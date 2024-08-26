Heatwave warning issued as Lancashire set to bask in high temperatures over the next month
Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden says temperatures could rise to the mid 30s over the next couple of weeks.
He said: "Signals are ever-increasing for the hot to very hot weather to return during late August.
"The expected heat surges are now highly likely to be significant throughout late August and well into September and there is no reason as to why we couldn't see further extreme temperatures in at least the low to mid-30Cs during these developments."
He added that it then starts to turn even hotter for all from in and around this Thursday and well into September.
The warmest day so far this week across Lancashire is currently Sunday with 21C. However this will more than likely change by mid-week.
The United Kingdom's hottest summer ever recorded was in 2018, with an average temperature of 15.76 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, 2023 saw the eighth hottest summer on record in the UK, with an average temperature of 15.35 degrees.
