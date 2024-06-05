Heartwarming moment devoted family man is told he has won free Synergy Dental treatment
Last month Synergy Dental in Leyland offered one lucky person the chance to regain their confidence along with the ability to smile, speak and chew better with free dental implants.
The dental practice which has clinics all over including Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Leyland, was then inundated with submissions.
Impressed by all the stories, one stood out to them in the shape of family man Lee who was nominated by one of his 11 children.
Kirsty said how her dad has ‘more kids than teeth’ and how he has never had anything for himself as everything he has goes to caring for his children, his wife Lisa, or anyone else in need including rescue dogs!
A surprised Lee added: “I’m very shocked. It’s been years since I have had a full set of teeth.”
A spokesperson for the dental surgery said: “Lee really stood out to us, but we heard so many incredible stories from so many people.
"We chose him because we were so moved by his daughter Kirsty's love for him in her nomination form. She told us about how Lee gives everything to his family and his local community - we felt like it was time for Lee to get something back.
“Over the coming months, we’ll be seeing a lot more of Lee and his family as we work together with Dr. Ali Altaf to give Lee his smile back.”
They added: “To everyone who nominated, a big thank you! We're sorry to everyone who wasn't selected on this occasion - but that doesn't mean you won't be chosen for future opportunities “We wanted to make sure everyone got a little something, even if we weren't able to select everyone on this occasion, so everyone who sent in a nomination will be getting a message from us soon - watch your inboxes!”
