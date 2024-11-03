A Lancashire rescue shelter has shared heartbreaking footage of their dogs in distress, as loud fireworks are set off nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the upsetting video, a kennel worker can be seen trying to console a distressed dog, as loud bangs go off outside. The rescue dog, called Molly, appears to be clawing and chewing at the wood and metal around her kennel, at Bourbles Lane in Preesall, as she cries. The dogs were also ‘urinating with fear’ during the night.

Heartbreaking video shows a rescue dog in distress at Sakima's Sanctuary in Preesall | Sakima's Sanctuary

As the fireworks continue, Molly becomes even more distressed as she begins jumping up and chewing at the lock on her door, while the volunteer attempts to calm her down. Danielle Louise Reed posted on social media: “40 odd dogs petrified tonight. They had extra blankets, chew toys, natural treats, calming aids and staff in their kennels.. (for as long as we could between them all).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage was shared by a volunteer at Sakima’s Sanctuary, in order to show the impact that fireworks can have on rescue animals. Although they can’t confirm the exact location where the display was coming from, the loud bangs can clearly be heard in the video taken at the shelter.

Danielle wants people to be more considerate of rescue animals when planning firework displays. She added: “These dogs have been mistreated and abandoned and abused by many humans, not us. We are doing all we can all the time for them. We can’t shake a bag of magic beads and work miracles for them all. Please just be a little bit more considerate of how close you are to our kennels? Go to an arranged one, look up what’s around you on maps. These dogs don’t deserve this.”