This is when your pharmacy will be open in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre over Christmas and New Year

A number of pharmacies across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre are open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
If a pharmacy is not listed below, it may not be open on that particular date.
Some pharmacies occasionally close during their scheduled opening hours - it's worth checking ahead of your visit.
Blackpool Holiday Pharmacy Hours
Christmas Eve
All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary.
Check your local pharmacy for more details.
Christmas Day
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES
Hours: 8am - 9pm
Boxing Day
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES
Hours: 8am - 9pm
Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE
Hours: 9am - 5:30pm
Lloyds Pharamcy, Sainsbury’s Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY.
Hours: 10am - 4pm
Morrison’s Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY
Hours: 10am - 4pm
New Year’s Eve
All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary.
Check your local pharmacy for more details.
New Year’s Day
Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES
Hours: 8am - 9pm
Lloyds Pharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY
Hours: 10am - 4pm
Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE
Hours: 10am - 5pm
Morrison’s Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY
Hours: No information available
Fylde and Wyre Holiday Pharmacy Hours
Christmas Eve
All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary.
Check your local pharmacy for more details.
Christmas Day
Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham, PR4 3AD
Hours: No information available
Boxing Day
Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham, PR4 3AD
Hours: No information available
Tomlinsons Chemist, 11 Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW
Hours: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE
Hours: 9am - 5pm
Boots, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5EW
Hours: 11am-4pm
Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1BS
Hours: 10am - 4pm
Boots, 3 -5 St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1SB
Hours: No information available
WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS
Hours: 10am - 4pm
ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU
Hours: 9am-6pm
New Year’s Eve
All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary.
Check your local pharmacy for more details.
New Year’s Day
Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham, PR4 3AD
Hours: No information available
Tomlinsons Chemist, 11 Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW
Hours: Closed
Lloyds pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE
Hours: 9am - 5pm
Boots, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5EW
Hours: Closed
Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1BS
Hours: Closed
Boots, 3 -5 St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1SB
Hours: No information available
WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS
Hours: 10am - 4pm
ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU
Hours: 10am - 5pm
NHS 111
NHS 111 is a free telephone service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
You should call 111 if you urgently need medical help or information but your situation is not life-threatening.
When you dial 111, you will be directed to the best local services for fast and effective treatment.