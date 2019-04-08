These are the 9 apprenticeships and administrative roles on offer at Blackpool Victoria Hospital right now
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals currently have vacancies across the following sectors; nursing and midwifery, medical and dental, health science, administration, support services and apprenticeships.
Below we've listed the latest administrative roles and apprenticeships.
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals website.
1. Permanent: Assistant Divisional Finance Manager
The Trust are looking for a CCAB or CIMA member who is either qualified or at the finalist stage | Salary: 37,570 to 43,772 pa | Hours 37.5 hours per week | Closing date: 21/04/19
2. Permanent: Organisational Development and Engagement Manager
To monitor, review and report on employee engagement for leaders across the Trust to help them understand engagement | Salary: 44,606 to 50,819 pa | Hours: 37.5 hours per week | Closing: 18/04/19
3. Permanent: Trainee Doctor Support Team Administrator
The role of the Trainee Doctor Support Administrator will be required to provide consistent administrative support to the Trainee Doctor Support Team | Salary: 18,813 to 20,795 pa | Hours: 37.5 per week | Closing 14/04/19
4. Fixed term: Clinical Change Facilitator
Initially this role will take on the challenge of shaping and implementing a replacement PAS and Theatres solution | Salary: 44,606 to 50,819 pa | Hours: 37.5 hours per week | Closing: 15/04/19
