These are the 14 apprenticeships and administrative roles on offer at Blackpool Victoria Hospital right now

These are the 9 apprenticeships and administrative roles on offer at Blackpool Victoria Hospital right now

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals currently have vacancies across the following sectors; nursing and midwifery, medical and dental, health science, administration, support services and apprenticeships.

Below we've listed the latest administrative roles and apprenticeships. You can find out more about the positions listed here and more on the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals website.

The Trust are looking for a CCAB or CIMA member who is either qualified or at the finalist stage | Salary: 37,570 to 43,772 pa | Hours 37.5 hours per week | Closing date: 21/04/19

1. Permanent: Assistant Divisional Finance Manager

The Trust are looking for a CCAB or CIMA member who is either qualified or at the finalist stage | Salary: 37,570 to 43,772 pa | Hours 37.5 hours per week | Closing date: 21/04/19
other
Buy a Photo
To monitor, review and report on employee engagement for leaders across the Trust to help them understand engagement | Salary: 44,606 to 50,819 pa | Hours: 37.5 hours per week | Closing: 18/04/19

2. Permanent: Organisational Development and Engagement Manager

To monitor, review and report on employee engagement for leaders across the Trust to help them understand engagement | Salary: 44,606 to 50,819 pa | Hours: 37.5 hours per week | Closing: 18/04/19
other
Buy a Photo
The role of the Trainee Doctor Support Administrator will be required to provide consistent administrative support to the Trainee Doctor Support Team | Salary: 18,813 to 20,795 pa | Hours: 37.5 per week | Closing 14/04/19

3. Permanent: Trainee Doctor Support Team Administrator

The role of the Trainee Doctor Support Administrator will be required to provide consistent administrative support to the Trainee Doctor Support Team | Salary: 18,813 to 20,795 pa | Hours: 37.5 per week | Closing 14/04/19
other
Buy a Photo
Initially this role will take on the challenge of shaping and implementing a replacement PAS and Theatres solution | Salary: 44,606 to 50,819 pa | Hours: 37.5 hours per week | Closing: 15/04/19

4. Fixed term: Clinical Change Facilitator

Initially this role will take on the challenge of shaping and implementing a replacement PAS and Theatres solution | Salary: 44,606 to 50,819 pa | Hours: 37.5 hours per week | Closing: 15/04/19
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3