Social services to pay for deep clean so toddler can remain at home

Council bosses are to pay for a deep clean of a couple's home after concerns were raised about the conditions a toddler was living in.

The child lives with relatives, and social workers had considered asking a family court judge to place the youngster for adoption.

But social services bosses have drawn up a support plan, which includes paying for a cleaner to carry out a deep clean for the couple.

Detail of the case was outlined in a written ruling by Judge Thomas Greensmith, who approved the support plan and agreed the child can stay at home.

The judge analysed evidence during a recent hearing at a family court in Liverpool.

He said the child could not be identified but said the local authority involved was Wirral Borough Council.