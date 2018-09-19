"So sad absolutely broke my heart reading this" - Fleetwood mum's family to raise her son

A Lancashire mum who died from a brain tumour survived long enough to see her ‘miracle’ baby celebrate his first birthday.

The heartbreaking story of Fleetwood mum Nicola Abbott, 29, who died on Saturday pulled the heart strings of our audience.

Nicola Abbott and baby Archer. Picture: SWNS

But through the tragedy the family have pulled together, with her brother brother Graeme, 30, and his wife Christina, 29, now raising Nicola's son Archer as one of their own.

After Nicola’s funeral, Archer will return home with them under an arrangement known as ‘special guardianship’.

And in three years will be formally adopted.

Graeme Abbott with sister Nicola Abbott and baby Archer. Picture: SWNS

Here is how you reacted to the sad news

Oh how heartbreaking

Niki Jayne Mason

So sad R.I.P

Anne Latham

So sad

Laura Carter

Rip, thinking of all your family. Xx

Gemma Ashley Barton

Love you all

Sarah Whalley

How sad life can be so cruel! RIP x

Kate Rainbow

Absolutely heartbreaking

Corrin Spencerr

So sad but so good in the same feeling lovely family bless you all xxxxxxxx

Katherine Charlton

How wonderful bless her brother and family x

Jackie Thomas

So sad absolutely broke my heart reading this.. Rip

Jamie Louise Didlock

So sad but wow how the family have come together

Joanne Lloyd

So sad, such a wonderful family to be doing this x

Kirsty Gregson

RIP x x thinking of all the family

Rachel Wilson

Well done to the family for taking on the baby at least he will always know his mum R.I.P good luck to all ...

Carol Harrison

Nic was one of the strongest woman I have known. She was beautiful inside and out. You were a fighter and never gave up. R.I.P

Donna Marie Murphy

Now that is what you call family! Absolutely heartbreaking ordeal but that little one is going to have such love.

Kelly-Emma Yare

Our beautiful niece and family so proud of them all we will never forgot you Nicola

Sarah Whalley