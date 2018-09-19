"So sad absolutely broke my heart reading this" - Fleetwood mum's family to raise her son

A Lancashire mum who died from a brain tumour survived long enough to see her ‘miracle’ baby celebrate his first birthday.
The heartbreaking story of Fleetwood mum Nicola Abbott, 29, who died on Saturday pulled the heart strings of our audience.
But through the tragedy the family have pulled together, with her brother brother Graeme, 30, and his wife Christina, 29, now raising Nicola's son Archer as one of their own.
After Nicola’s funeral, Archer will return home with them under an arrangement known as ‘special guardianship’.
And in three years will be formally adopted.
Here is how you reacted to the sad news
Oh how heartbreaking
Niki Jayne Mason
So sad R.I.P
Anne Latham
So sad
Laura Carter
Rip, thinking of all your family. Xx
Gemma Ashley Barton
Love you all
Sarah Whalley
How sad life can be so cruel! RIP x
Kate Rainbow
Absolutely heartbreaking
Corrin Spencerr
So sad but so good in the same feeling lovely family bless you all xxxxxxxx
Katherine Charlton
How wonderful bless her brother and family x
Jackie Thomas
So sad absolutely broke my heart reading this.. Rip
Jamie Louise Didlock
So sad but wow how the family have come together
Joanne Lloyd
So sad, such a wonderful family to be doing this x
Kirsty Gregson
RIP x x thinking of all the family
Rachel Wilson
Well done to the family for taking on the baby at least he will always know his mum R.I.P good luck to all ...
Carol Harrison
Nic was one of the strongest woman I have known. She was beautiful inside and out. You were a fighter and never gave up. R.I.P
Donna Marie Murphy
Now that is what you call family! Absolutely heartbreaking ordeal but that little one is going to have such love.
Kelly-Emma Yare
Our beautiful niece and family so proud of them all we will never forgot you Nicola
Sarah Whalley