Police release update on ‘poisoning’ investigation at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Police have released an update in the investigation into the suspected poisoning of patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The nurse arrested in connection with the probe was due to answer bail today – and has since been re-bailed until Sunday, February 10 next year, police said.

The unnamed medic was reported by colleagues concerned about her behaviour, and arrested by officers the day after on Friday, November 9.

However, it was still not known this morning whether any patients were hurt, or how many families were contacted.

A police spokesman said there was nothing more to add “at this stage”, saying: “It remains at the early stages of the investigation.”