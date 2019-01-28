Parents of Thornton girl raising money for Alopecia UK

The parents of a young girl with alopecia are holding a fund-raising event for the charity that has helped her.

When Erin Didlock was three her hair started to fall out and she was diagnosed with the condition. By the time she was four, all her hair – including her eyebrows and eyelashes – had gone.

Her parents, Jamie and Tom, from Thornton, are holding an event at Thornton Cleveleys Football Club from 1pm on Sunday to raise awareness and money for Alopecia UK.

Nail technician Jamie, said: “Because it’s so rare in children, we wanted to raise awareness and also raise money to fund research.

“The big charity event will feature all kinds of stalls, games, raffles, entertainment and so on.

“We are raising as much as possible and will be donating half to Alopecia awareness and the other half will go towards making funky crochet hats or hats with big, long pony tails built-in for young children who have no hair, or suffer from alopecia.”