Medicine plan ‘could prevent admissions’ across Lancashire

A new initiative has been launched with pharmacies across Lancashire to support patients with taking new medicines when they leave hospital.

The scheme is called Transfers of Care Around Medicines (TCAM­) and it involves community pharmacists providing advice to patients about their new medicines after they are discharged from hospital, reducing the chances of them having to be re-admitted.

People were also urged to get a flu jab to protect their health this winter, as a new scheme is launched to help prevent hospital re-admissions

NHS England’s medical director for Lancashire, Dr Kieran Murphy, said: “Last year was challenging in terms of weather and our GP, pharmacy, dental and ophthalmology staff really went the extra mile to provide services.

“We have plans in place to ensure provision across the region, including over the Christmas and New Year holidays, and we are also asking the public to think carefully about which service they use and to get their flu jab.

“Using your local pharmacy for advice on minor illnesses is a quick way to get expert help and NHS. UK and the NHS child health app are excellent sources of advice.

“If you have an urgent medical need, call 111 or go to 111.nhs.uk.”