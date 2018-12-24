Jordan Spedding beats cancer to enjoy Christmas at home for the first time in four years

Christmas will be extra special for family man Jordan Spedding this year.

For the first time in four years the father-of-two, who has leukaemia, will be able to enjoy the festive period without having to spend time in and out of hospital.

Jordan Spedding with his children Maisie, 8 and Hugo, 3

And Jordan, 33, of Breeze Close, Thornton, who was diagnosed with the potentially fatal illness in 2014, at one point feared he may not see another Christmas.

Jordan, married to Megan and with two children, Maisie and Hugo, said: “For the last three Christmases I’ve either been in hospital or fallen ill just before or after Christmas.

“This will be the first Christmas in four years with no concerns of cancer!

“The thought of not having to do that for the first time in four years is just brilliant.”When he was first diagnosed, it could not have come a worse time for the family, with Megan eight months pregnant.

Jordan Spedding, with wife Megan and children Maisie, 8 and Hugo, 3, says he is looking forward to his best Christmas for years after fighting leukaemia

The illness took its toll on the keen amateur footballer but in between spells of treatment he was still able to turn out for a number of teams of the last few years.

One of those teams, Cleveleys Men’s Club, offered incredible support throughout his illness, and even raised money when he was too ill to work which helped keep up the family’s vital mortgage payments.

But after his struggles, Jordan is now in remission, back at work and playing regular football.

Jordan, who manages a care home in Blackpool, added: “Being in remission is the best present I could get.”