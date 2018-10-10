Garstang hairdresser Toni Riddick makes breast of it

When the ‘Calendar Girls’ film opened in cinemas in 2003 Garstang hairdresser Toni Riddick admired it enormously.

But she never thought she would appear in a calendar to raise funds for a cancer charity.

That is exactly what has happened this year after the Garstang hairdresser received the devastating news she had breast cancer.

The Breast of Britain calendar, featuring Toni and friends, was photographed at the Middle Holly tea room at Forton and has just gone on sale.

Toni wanted it tasteful and fun and her wishes have come true with a calendar designed in vintage style.

To mark the launch two friends from teenage days, sisters Lynne Shimell and Jill Cross, proprietors of Iced in Garstang, made a special “boobilicious” cake and decorated their shop window too.

READ MORE: Health news



Jill, Lynne and Toni used to work together as teenagers at The Priory in Scorton and Toni ,who was delighted with the cake, said: “Lynne and Jill have been brilliant.”

Prior to her illness Toni, who lives at Glasson Dock, worked at Kwik Kutz in Garstang cutting men’s hair.

When it came to her chemo treatment Toni decided to have her own hair cut off before the chemo took effect. She said: “I wasn’t going to be a slave to my cancer.”

It was in April that Toni discovered a lump in her breast. Further tests confirmed an aggressive cancer was present.

She said: “You feel a bit numb really. You don’t know what to say - it’s like your life flashes in front of you.”

She says the fabulous support she has received from husband Alex, daughter Chelsea and friends, plus going to her cousin’s gym BA Fitness at Morecambe regularly have helped her enormously.

Surgery and radiotherapy will now follow.

As for the fundraising, she said: “I needed a distraction. It was the only way I could cope. I thought if I could make changes to one person’s life I would be happy.”