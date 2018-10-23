Blackpool siblings defy bookies’ odds to have their babies on same day

Have your say

Two Blackpool sisters have defied the odds by giving birth to their babies on the exact same day.

Natalie Ashley, 32, gave birth to baby Isla at 11.27am on Thursday October 11 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Lyndsays baby Jack (left) and Natalies daughter Isla

Little sister Lyndsay, 24, then welcomed baby Jack into the world at the same hospital at 5.54pm later that day.

Bookies say the odds of that happening are 2,000-1.

The sisters were not even aware one another were trying for a baby but discovered they were pregnant a day apart.

Natalie, who has two other children Harry, seven, and three-year-old Ava, kept her pregnancy secret for a week as she didn’t want to steal her sister’s thunder.

Sisters Natalie and Lyndsay Ashley from Blackpool have both given birth on the same day, October 11. Natalie (left) with Isla and Lyndsay with Jack

She says: “Lyndsay told me she was pregnant and I had just discovered I was pregnant the day before.

“But as it was her first baby I decided to wait a week before I told her my news.

“I didn’t want to step on her toes.

“When I told her she was shocked and couldn’t believe it.”

The proud mums with their babies

Both sisters, who also work together as nursery nurses at Chelsea Kindergarten in Blackpool, went through their pregnancies together and went off on maternity leave at the same time.

But they never expected their bundles of joy to arrive on exactly the same day.

Lyndsay, who lives in Marton, had been given the due date of October 14 and Natalie was originally given a due date of October 18, but this was changed to a Caesarean section on October 11.

However Lyndsay went in to labour on the same day her sister’s planned Caesarean took place – meaning they gave birth to babies Isla and Jack just hours apart in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Natalie was the first to give birth to 8lbs 13.5 oz Isla at 11.27am and Jack was born at 5.54 pm weighing 8 lbs 11oz.

Natalie, who lives in Layton, says: “The nurses couldn’t believe we were both sisters having babies at the same time.

“Because we were in the same hospital I was able to go and give Lyndsay a kiss and a cuddle.

“They managed to get us a room next door to each other.”

Sister Stephanie Ashley, 29, a care worker, took care of Natalie’s children so partner Scott McCabe, 36, an electrician, could be by her side.

Lyndsay’s partner Leigh Cocker, 29, an accountant, was also on hand to welcome the little cousins in to the world.

Natalie says: “We are a close family and so we will be going to the same baby groups and doing lots of things together.”

The proud grandparents Lynette Ashley, 54, and her partner Ben Cookson were on holiday in Lanzarote in the Canary Islands when both babies arrived so received the news over the phone.

Natalie joked: “I think they needed a few extra drinks that night!”

Lyndsay says: “We had joked about it happening but didn’t realise it actually would.

“It was all so overwhelming and lovely.

“Jack and Isla are going to be so close.

“We just can’t believe it and we are absolutely thrilled and over the moon.”

Amy Jones, from Betting and Sports News firm PaddyPower, said the odds of two sisters giving birth on the same day are 2000-1.

She said: “That’s incredible and Paddy Power make it a 2000-1 shot.

“Congratulations to them both.”

Shelley Piper, Head of Hospital Based Services for the Families Division at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Family centred care is a priority in the division and on this occasion the teams were able to make sure the sisters were being cared for near to each other.

“ It was a pleasure to be involved in such a special time for the family.’’