A&E nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital wins award for ‘exceptional care’

Have your say

A Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse has been awarded star status after winning a national award.

Sister Rebecca Ashford, who works in the emergency department, was presented with a Cavell Trust Award after being nominated by her colleague Tara Hassett.

Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who show exceptional care.

Tara, pictured left with Rebecca, said: “Rebecca really is a star. She is a really caring and compassionate person who has made a real difference and we would be lost without her.”

Rebecca said: “I love working with patients and really enjoy helping develop staff so they can deliver the best care possible.”