Fylde coast has another Colour Run event on the beach - this time at Fleetwood

A date has been announced for this year's Fleetwood Colour Run, a fun packed family event on the beach.
By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Apr 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 17:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The colour run sees runners of all ages running through seven powdered paint stations to finish all the colours of the rainbow.

A similar event, the Blackpool Colour Run, is staged at the beach at Starr Gate each summer, in a fundraiser run by Trinity Hospice for well-needed funds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our free newsletters now The Fleetwood event takes place on the beach next to Fletwood’s Marine Hall on Sunday May 12, beginning at 11am.

Lastn year's inaugural Fleetwood Colour RunLastn year's inaugural Fleetwood Colour Run
Lastn year's inaugural Fleetwood Colour Run

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success. There's no pre-registration, just turn up on the day for family fun and a celebration of life.

All funds raised will be donated to local cancer support. More details will be shared nearer the day.

This year’s event will be held in memory of a much-loved and missed member of the community, Lisa Birtwistle, who worked in Fleetwood as a social prescriber.

Related topics:FyldeFleetwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.