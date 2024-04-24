Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The colour run sees runners of all ages running through seven powdered paint stations to finish all the colours of the rainbow.

A similar event, the Blackpool Colour Run, is staged at the beach at Starr Gate each summer, in a fundraiser run by Trinity Hospice for well-needed funds.

The Fleetwood event takes place on the beach next to Fletwood's Marine Hall on Sunday May 12, beginning at 11am.

Lastn year's inaugural Fleetwood Colour Run

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success. There's no pre-registration, just turn up on the day for family fun and a celebration of life.

All funds raised will be donated to local cancer support. More details will be shared nearer the day.