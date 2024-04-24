Fylde coast has another Colour Run event on the beach - this time at Fleetwood
and live on Freeview channel 276
The colour run sees runners of all ages running through seven powdered paint stations to finish all the colours of the rainbow.
A similar event, the Blackpool Colour Run, is staged at the beach at Starr Gate each summer, in a fundraiser run by Trinity Hospice for well-needed funds.
Sign up for our free newsletters now The Fleetwood event takes place on the beach next to Fletwood’s Marine Hall on Sunday May 12, beginning at 11am.
Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success. There's no pre-registration, just turn up on the day for family fun and a celebration of life.
All funds raised will be donated to local cancer support. More details will be shared nearer the day.
This year’s event will be held in memory of a much-loved and missed member of the community, Lisa Birtwistle, who worked in Fleetwood as a social prescriber.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.