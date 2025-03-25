The Blackpool community is mourning the sudden loss of beloved bodybuilder Baz Newman, whose passing has left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

A devoted husband, father and son, Baz was renowned for his generosity, kindness and unwavering support for others.

His passing has created a void in many lives, yet his memory lives on through the heartfelt tributes pouring in from across the community.

A fundraiser launched in his memory has already raised £2,315 at the time of publication, with 67 supporters contributing.

In a statement on the fundraiser page, his friends described him as “a real character, someone you met, and never forgot.”

“He was a gentle giant who would help with anything; nothing was ever too much trouble,” the tribute reads.

“We will all hold our own memories of Baz close to our hearts. Can I please ask that we all pull together and give Baz the send-off he deserves?

“Every little really does help, and I know he would appreciate the help and support.”

John C Dealin, a close friend, reflected on how Baz was more than just a friend - he was a mentor, offering support in the gym, providing diet advice and helping people on the doors.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of Baz, someone who gave so much to the community,” he said.

“Now, it’s our turn to give back. Let’s rally together and support his family during this difficult time.

“Every little bit helps, whether it’s a donation, sharing this post or simply being there for them. Let’s show the strength of our community and honor Baz the way he would have wanted.”

Lewis Loughran, Baz’s nephew, will be fighting at the Imperial Hotel on Friday and he will be dedicating the match to his uncle.

He said: “There will be buckets going round and all commission money from tickets sold will go into the GoFundMe.

“There will also be a Nigel Benn signed glove up for auction and all funds raised from that will be donated.

“If anyone would like to buy a ticket to come and watch me and help raise as much as we can for my auntie and my family it would be much appreciated.”

Click HERE to support the fundraiser.