Police in Blackpool concerned for welfare of missing Daniel McQue
He’s missing and police in Blackpool are concerned about his welfare.
Daniel, 25, was last seen at 8am on Friday (July 12th) on Vance Road, Blackpool.
He is described as white, 5' 5" to 5' 7", with brown hair which is cut short at the back and side, curly on top.
Daniel was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a K on them, a Black Coca-Cola hoody which has coffee coloured, green and white writing on it.
He was also wearing a North Face tech fleece which is black at the top and navy blue at the bottom and red and white shoes with an upside-down Nike tick.
If you know where he may be please call 101 quoting log 1571 of July 12.For immediate sightings please call 999.
