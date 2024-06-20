Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the Fylde coast’s best known amusements arcades has asked customers to help choose a new name.

Back in December, the Gazette reported that Harts Amusements on Queen's Promenade had been bought by neighbouring Bispham Kitchen on Red Bank Road, after the site's previous owners announced they were retiring after 60 years of trading.

A planning application was then submitted by Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens, to Blackpool Council outlining the new plans for the site, located at 214-220 Queens Promenade and 2-12 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HP.

The application involved external alterations including the installation of an external hot food takeaway service hatch to open out onto Queens Promenade, and alterations to ground floor doors and windows to rear, as well as use of parts of ground floor as one hot food takeaway, one amusement arcade with access from Queens Promenade, one retail unit with access from Red Bank Road, and one self-contained flat with access from the rear.

The application did not outline the nature of the takeaway but back in December, Steve Hoddy had said the revamped site would feature "a fast food stand serving hot dogs, burgers, candy floss and donuts in the main building."

In the meantime, a new name is being considered and Harts’ social media site included a post based on the famous First World War poster, with the message “We need you”, calling on suggestions.

The post added: “We're struggling to pick the perfect name.

“So, we're turning to you, for help. Drop your coolest name suggestions in the comments below and we’ll pick the winner.”

Harts have thanked customers for their ideas so far, which have included calls to keep the long-established name as it is.

New ideas have so far included Bowler Bandits and Queens Amusements.

The previous owners said they were overwhelmed by kind messages after announcing they were closing after 60 years.

Mitchell Hart said: "People from all over the country have contacted us, sending in pictures which were lovely to see, memories that we will treasure," he said.